The Nabdam District Chief Executive, Agnes Namoo has pledged to increase the assembly’s internally generated funds for 2020 to facilitate development in the area.

According to her, the newly created district is unable to generate sufficient internal funds to embark on developmental projects and thus, the need to explore other options to scale up revenue mobilization in the area.

Speaking at a Meet-the-press session in Nabdam, Agnes Namoo hinted of radical plans to augment the revenue base of the assembly to undertake developmental projects.

“In our 2020 budget we plan to build more market sheds and construct a slaughterhouse at Kongo to boost our revenue mobilization. We intend to revisit the street naming and property addressing system and encourage property owners to pay their property rates to enhance our revenue base.”

“We also intend to build revenue checkpoints and identify more revenue sources from our business operators and other constructions awarded from the national level as we urge contractors to register with the assembly before the commencement of work as a means to boost our internally generated funds”.

She appealed for the posting of more NABCO revenue collectors to the district to increase their capacity to raise revenue.

She disclosed that, the assembly has drilled boreholes in 17 communities to provide safe drinking water for community members.

58 needy but brilliant students benefited from an amount of GHC60,400.00 worth of scholarships to tertiary institutions.

The assembly also constructed 20 number market sheds at Pelungu.

The DCE said a significant number of feeder roads are been worked on to open up the district and facilitate human movement and businesses.

“Rehabilitation of 3.4 km feeder road from Dasabligo-Kongo market, rehabilitation of 3.5km Zanlerigu-Atubire junction-Gundork, upgrading of 7.5km Asonge-Pelungu road among others”.

Mrs. Namoo also hinted of lobbying for a district hospital and a teacher training college to enhance health care delivery and education in the area.

She again appealed to the government to absorb the Zanlerigu community day Senior High School to increase access to secondary education in the area.

