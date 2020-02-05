President Nana Akufo-Addo says he has assented to the Bill establishing the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) making the university an autonomous one.

The President who made the revelation at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Waala traditional area in Wa, however, said he is troubled by attempts by the central administration of UDS to transfer key courses from the Wa campus.

“…I’m somewhat surprised about the situation about the independence of the University. My understanding is that I’ve given assent to the Bill. I heard that for some reason, the authorities of the University have started transferring some of the departments away from Wa to other places. That has to stop.”

“It will make a nonsense of the independence of the University if, by the end of the whole transition period, key departments of the University are no longer here. Then what would be the point of making the university independent?” he asked.

UDS Wa campus renamed

Parliament passed the University for Business and Integrated Development Studies Bill 2018 in August 2019.

The main contention before approving the Bill was the proposed name of the institution which is S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies.

The passage of the Bill transformed the existing campus of Univesity of Development Studies (UDS) campus in Wa into a fully-fledged university.

The university’s new name is after Simon Diedong Dombo, who was a Ghanaian politician, teacher and king who belonged to the United Party (UP) tradition, of which the New Patriotic Party has its roots.