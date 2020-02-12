Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah has told Parliament that a codified national security policy document will be in place by the close of this year.

The document he said, will detail a strategic framework on how the country provides security for the state and citizens.

This will be the first time such a policy will be introduced.

Albert Kan Dapaah made this known on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 when he answered a question in the House.

“We consider that there is a need for such a documented National Security policy. In October 2017, the Ministry of National Security workforce set up a technical working group to initiate the process of drafting the National Security policy. The group comprised representatives from government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the academia and known security experts.”

“The group has made some progress. There have been several consultations with various Ministries and State Departments over the period and they have now come out with the draft detailed national security policy document. The draft detailed national security policy document has gone through various validation and review process with selected security and governance experts as well as stakeholder consultations with various interest groups and civil society organisations.”

The decision to introduce this document comes in the wake of concerns over insecurity in the country.

The country has in recent times witnessed a surge in murder cases, triggering calls for the state to intensify security in the country.

Just recently, a Nurse at the Sewua Health Centre in the Ashanti Region was murdered.

Various interest groups have called for justice for the Nurse who was allegedly murdered at Ayoum in the Bosomtwi district.