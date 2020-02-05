The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written to the National Peace Council to request for further deliberations on the final roadmap on ending political vigilantism in the country.

The party also apologised to the Council for the party’s failure to notify the Council of its concerns ahead of the final vigilantism dialogue.

During the meeting with the Peace Council on Tuesday, the NDC refused to sign the final roadmap to ending political vigilantism saying it was not exhaustive enough.

The NDC described the signing ceremony as premature saying that not all the issues concerning political violence had been addressed.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the representatives of the NDC at the dialogue, Alex Segbefia, said the party reiterated its concerns with the document in its letter.

“In the letter, we also mentioned an area which we felt was not covered properly in the document and that has to do with the recruitment of people into the security agencies as we felt came out within the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Enquiry.”

“We’ve apologised to them for not giving any sufficient notice of our position. However, we can definitely move forward with this. We just need to meet [on it],” Alex Segbefia said.

Why the NDC refused to sign

The NDC’s main concern was that only four out of the 22 recommendations in the roadmap concerned political parties. It called on other stakeholders like the Electoral Commission and the National Commission on Civic Education to be a signatory to the document to ensure accountability.

“We cannot be seen to be signing a document for which other parties who are playing a part do not sign because then we cannot effectively monitor it… we think that the content is good but we do not have a way of making sure that it becomes effective,” Alex Segbefia explained earlier during the ceremony.

The National Peace Council, however, gave the NDC another opportunity to reconsider its position on the matter.

Why the dialogue?

The dialogue was instituted by the National Peace Council following the incidents of police brutality at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

The dialogue brought together representatives of the NPP, NDC, the Ghana Police Service, Institute for Democratic Governance and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center among others.