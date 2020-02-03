The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ahanta West constituency, George Kwame Aboagye, has died.

His sudden death occurred on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Confirming the death of Mr. Aboagye to Citi News, the Western Regional Secretary of the NDC, Joe Nelson said although the party has heard about the demise, the bereaved family is yet to brief them on the development.

“Yes, we have also heard it and currently on our way to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to see for ourselves. However, the family is yet to officially inform the party. Therefore, I’m unable to say what exactly caused his death,” he said.

The late George Kwame Aboagye was one time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) under the Atta Mills administration.

He was also MP for Ahanta West in the Western Region between 2012 and 2016.

Mr. Aboagye was preparing to take back the seat from the New Patriotic Party this year before his demise.