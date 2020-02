A new report by the Natural Resource Governance Institute says Ghana may find it difficult to repay the US$2 billion Sinohydro loan expected to be paid with proceeds from the country’s bauxite resources.

The report, titled ‘Resource Backed Loans: Pitfalls and Potentials’, says countries that depend on resource backed loans like the Sinohydro-bauxite deal ran the risk of accumulating mounting debts due to the secrecy of such agreements.