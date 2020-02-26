Dziffa Akua Ametam hosts Joyce Zempare (Deputy Director of Communications, NPP) and Jean-Marie Formadi (National Communications Team Member, NDC) in this edition of the news review on the Breakfast Daily.

Below are the topics discussed:

1.GETFund performance audit Stop Intimidating Heads of anti-Corruption Agencies – Martin Amidu – citinewsroom.com

2. ‘Corruption’ in fight against galamsey Special Prosecutor throws out ASEPA’S petition. – citinewsroom.com

3. Alleged breach of code. Volta NDC Wants Justice Clement Honyenuga Sanctioned for ‘Endorsing’ Nana Addo – citinewsroom.com