David Kwaku Sakyi hosts Amma Frimpong (Gov’t, Communications Team Member) and Gabriella Tetteh (National Communications Team Member, NDC) in this edition of the news review.

Among the topics discussed are as follows:

– Ending political vigilantism: NDC Refuses to Sign final Roadmap; NPP ‘blasts’ NDC for failing to sign National Peace Council’s Roadmap.

– Missing galamsey excavators: Six Arrested By Police

– New voters’ register compilation: Hundreds demonstrate in Accra