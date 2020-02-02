Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of one of Nigeria’s largest churches, the Redeemed Christian Church of Ghana (RCCG) is leading a march in that country to protest the spate of recent killings and insecurity in the country.

The march started shortly after he ended the Chuch’s service on Sunday [2nd February 2020] around 11 am.

The march started from the Church’s Headquarters in Ebute Metta in Lagos.

Many have lamented the heightened state of insecurity in the West African country in recent times following many news reports of kidnapping and execution of some citizens especially in the Northern part of the country.

In January 2020, a chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Lawan Andimi and an unnamed soldier who were kidnapped allegedly by Boko Haram militants were beheaded.

Around the same period, a seminarian, Michael Nnadi, 18, was abducted alongside three others, Pius Kanwai, 19; Peter Umenukor, 23; and Stephen Amos, 23. The four seminarians were at the beginning of their philosophy studies.

They were abducted from the Good Shepherd Seminary in Kaduna, around 10:30 pm on January 8.

Local news reports indicate that the gunmen, disguised in military camouflage, broke through the fence surrounding the seminarians’ living quarters and began shooting sporadically. They stole laptops and phones before kidnapping the four young men.

The kidnappers, however, released the three other seminarians weeks later but with injuries.

Adeboye’s protest amplifies the calls of many Nigerians on the government to step up its operations to clamp down on the crime.

Recently the country passed a Bill to make kidnapping a crime punishable by death or a life sentence.