Over 600 foreign-owned shops locked up by some members of the Ghana Union of Traders, GUTA in December 2019 at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, have not been reopened.

This comes on the back of occupants failing to produce their business operating permits after a Presidential Committee on Retail Trade set up by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, decided to vet the foreign nationals, mostly Nigerians to decide on the way forward.