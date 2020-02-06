A Nigerian government official has welcomed American rapper Lil Wayne to the country after he revealed his ancestry test results.

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri called Wayne “our Nigerian brother”.

Ms Dabiri said she was looking forward to welcoming the rapper to Nigeria.

Wayne told Revolt TV in an interview that he was 53% Nigerian, citing an ancestry test, and that he was looking forward to visiting the West African country.