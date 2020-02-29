The Church of Pentecost in North Kaneshie has embarked on an Environmental Care campaign to educate residents on the need to improve sanitation conditions within the locality.

The sanitation campaign saw members of the Church clean environs of the Church and other areas within the North Kaneshie locality which was engulfed in filth.

The week-long campaign also saw the leadership of the Church engaging the traditional authorities of the area as well as nearby schools on the need to maintain good sanitation.

The Environmental care campaign is an initiative by the leadership of the Church of Pentecost and all churches nationwide are expected to partake in cleaning their environs.

The District Pastor for the North Kaneshie branch of the Church, Pastor Evans Annaba Mensah in an interview with Citi News, explained that the Environmental Care Campaign was birthed from the Church of Pentecost’s 5-year strategic vision dubbed “Vision 2023: Possessing the Nations,” which seeks to influence every sphere of society with values and principles of the kingdom of God.

He explained that the idea behind the 5-year strategic plan of the Church of Pentecost globally also involves helping and cleaning the environment which was created by God.



“We have a 5-year 2023 vision and the embodiment of the vision is to possess the nation and it also demands that we help the community, educate the community to clean the environment.”

“The bible said when the Lord created the whole garden of Eden, he entrusted it into the hands of Adam to work, keep and clean the garden, Adam is longer there and we have to see to it that the environment God has given us is clean,” he explained.

The Environment care campaign by the North Kaneshie Church of Pentecost saw the church engage community leaders, schools, shop owners and other residents of the area.

He further added that aside from the cleaning of the environment the Church is also providing a free health check-up for members of the Church and other persons in the community.

“Last year was so much on the cleaning, so this year, the vision was on education, from Monday we had the launch and invited the opinion leaders, we spoke to them and they brought their ideas, we went to schools and other places educating them.”

He further explained that the Church will be engaging the services of two individuals to ensure the church’s environs and other areas in the community will be cleaned regularly in a bid to sustain the campign.

“On Wednesday we went to the Chief palace, we sat down with the opinion leaders, to put things in order, we decided to have some people going round every week to ensure the gutters and other areas is cleaned and we will pay them. The Church is committed towards that.”