A parliamentary aspirant in the Adansi Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region, Sammy Binfoh Darkwa has expressed disappointment in the “bizarre and unfortunate situation” that took place on Monday when he went to pick nomination forms to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

The incident involved the assault of the party’s constituency secretary by some NPP members.

The constituency secretary, Samuel Awui, was seen in a viral video being beaten by men wearing shirts with Sammy Binfoh Darkwa’s image on them.

But reacting to the issue on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, the parliamentary aspirant said he did not authorize his supporters to do such a thing.

“I’m a very calm person and I never sanctioned that anybody should attack any individual. It’s not part of my principles. It’s a bizarre and unfortunate situation that happened. To me, it was very disgusting and unacceptable. I’ve already issued a statement condemning it in all uncertain terms because under no circumstance should anybody attack an individual for not filing the forms or whatsoever,” he noted.

Mr. Binfoh Darkwa further indicated that he would want justice to prevail in the matter.

“I’ve called the Secretary and told him how I feel about it. My family members also went to visit him. I believe justice will take its course. I’ve been informed that some of the guys have been picked up and due process is ongoing.”

He also denied claims by the current MP for the area, KT Hammond that he is an alien to the constituency and that the constituency chairman is prepping him up to unseat him.

“The forms I submitted to the constituency executives have my membership card in there. I became a member of the party in 2007. That is when I officially received a membership card in the constituency. All those forms have been photocopied and added to the attachment. I’ve been working with the party all these years,” he emphasized.

Background

The constituency secretary of the NPP in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency was attacked by some other NPP supporters during the submission of nomination forms by Sammy Darkwa on Monday.

The secretary, Samuel Awui, was apparently beaten by Mr. Darkwa’s followers after he allegedly declined to endorse the nomination forms of the MP aspirant when he received them at the party office.

He purportedly said he wanted to peruse the forms further at home before signing them. This led to anger among the aspirant’s supporters.

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP, K.T Hammond is pointing accusing fingers at the constituency chairman for the confusion which occurred at the party office.

KT Hammond to contest no matter what

Mr. Hammond had earlier refuted claims that he is no longer contesting in the upcoming New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

The fifth-term MP said certain internal elements in the party have employed numerous schemes to unseat him.

On Monday, February 4, a nomination form picked on his behalf was returned to the constituency office unfilled, a gesture many deemed as a sign of Mr. Hammond’s unpreparedness to return to Parliament.

But the MP told Citi News that he is “absolutely contesting to win.”