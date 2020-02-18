The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has assured her constituents that she will complete all started infrastructural projects when voted for in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

She is the Deputy Majority Leader and Minister for Procurement and in her second term in Parliament.

Addressing delegates after filing her nomination to contest for the third time, Adwoa Safo said her outfit has commenced an exercise to fix street lights on all major roads in the constituency.

She said a number of projects including roads; schools and hospitals have already been completed within her first two terms.

“All feeder roads in the constituency have been completed and others are within various stages of completion.

These include, the reconstruction of the Atomic Roundabout Taifa Bankyiase road, asphalting of the Taifa township roads, construction of the supermarket road, Haasto by the end of this tenure and for the four more years that I am seeking with my people will be completed.”

Meanwhile Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr is expected to file his nomination forms later today,18th February 2020, as he seeks to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

Oquaye Junior’s parliamentary bid

This is not the first time Oquaye Jnr is making an attempt at the Dome Kwabenya parliamentary slot.

His father, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye was the NPP Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya for two terms, from 2004 to 2012.

Prof. Oquaye later decided not to stand for another term and gave his son, Mike Oquaye Jnr. the opportunity to fight to be the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency in 2012.

But Oquaye Jnr, however, lost to Sarah Adwoa Safo, who went on to win the seat during the general elections.

NPP Parliamentary Party scheduled for April 25, 2020

The New Patriotic Party has slated April 25, 2020, to elect the remainder of its Parliamentary candidates.

It will also be holding its Presidential Primaries on the same day.

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.

The party pegged filing fees for its upcoming parliamentary primaries at GHS20,000 and an additional GHS2,000 for picking of forms.

The leadership of the party is also charging all aspiring parliamentary candidates other than the sitting Members of Parliament a “Party Development Fee of GH¢30,000.”