For the third time running, a Mineral Consultant is seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its parliamentary candidate for the Juabeng Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

According to Francis Owusu, he will put in his all to get the support of the delegates in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He said he has contributed immensely to the party’s development in the constituency despite his inability to emerge victorious in previous internal elections of the NPP in the constituency.

After successfully filing his nomination forms, he pledged to do more with the support of Juaben constituency delegates, to increase President Akufo-Addo’s vote margin in order to support him to complete his agenda.

He expressed confidence in emerging victorious this time around adding that “I know I am going to win and then after the election we are going to be one to move the country and then the Juaben constituency forward.”

Mr Owusu was part of parliamentary hopefuls who experienced some delays in picking up nomination forms to contest in the upcoming primaries.

He however explained that, although there were delays in the arrival of the nomination forms, he is confident in the processes leading to the elections.

He indicated that “I am not worried because the party has rules and regulations. As it came, it was late but there is no problem. I knew it was going to come but, was going to be late.”

Meanwhile, the Juaben Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Alex Sarfo Katanka has debunked claims that he has taken money from aspirants to favor them in the upcoming contest.

He urged all aspirants to support the party to ensure the primaries are successful.