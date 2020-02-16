Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asokwa Constituency, Patricia Appiagyei has said she is not banking her hopes on the New Patriotic Party’s decision to protect female sitting Members of Parliament in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries since she is not afraid of competition.

She, however, indicated that she supports the move since women should be given the chance to be part of decision making.

“As an individual, I am not scared of contest at all. No. I have already had two strong contests. But this time around, I am not proposing that I should not be contested, but I need the right people. Right people with good standing in the constituency to come and contest me. That one I will accept. But when people are not in good standing, I don’t think they can contest me, but I also believe in Affirmative action,” she said.

The Asokwa MP made the remarks when she officially filed nomination forms to contest in the party’s upcoming primaries slated for April.

Delegates and supporters of the NPP in the constituency flooded the party’s office amidst singing and chants to show their support for the MP who is affectionately called Mama Pat.

They were also clad in NPP T-Shirts bearing the picture of Madam Appiagyei also referred to as ‘Sompahemaa’ by her constituents.

The overly excited NPP supporters and delegates chanted, ‘4 more years for Mama Pat, 4 more years to do more’ as they hailed the MP who danced to tunes from blurring speakers.

Speaking to journalists after going through the process, Patricia Appiagyei said the Asokwa and other communities within the constituency have had tremendous development since she assumed office as MP for the area.

She cited the creation of the Asokwa Municipality and processes to upgrade 20 kilometres of road network within the constituency as initiatives that are geared towards projecting the area.

She also indicated that the education and health sectors, as well as the general welfare of the people in the constituency, have also been improved.

She urged NPP supporters in the Asokwa Constituency to remain united and also vote to retain her to enable her to bring more development to the area.