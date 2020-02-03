Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who picked up nominations forms for Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, KT Hammond have returned the forms to the constituency party office.

The forms which were picked last week on behalf of Mr.Hammond were returned to the office unfilled.

NPP executives in the constituency have confirmed receipt of the forms adding that the MP has not rescinded his decision to contest in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Samuel Awi who is the Adansi Asokwa Constituency Secretary for the NPP said the forms were returned upon the instruction of K.T Hammond because of the lack of proper procedure in the picking of the forms.

“KT. Hammond ordered the people who picked the forms for him to return the forms which have been done. The forms were returned based on the circumstances that surrounded the picking of the form. The guidelines that were given by the national executives are that there must be a five-member committee, but that wasn’t done before the sale of the form. This is what K.T Hammond heard and said that he will get his own forms, fill and contest,” he said.

KT Hammond picks forms himself

Meanwhile, the Constituency Secretary has confirmed that KT Hammond has picked up his forms and is preparing to contest the polls.

“So KT Hammond has picked his own form and he is filling the form to contest [in the primaries],” Mr. Awi added.

NPP primaries slated for April 25

The NPP will hold its Presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.

A non-refundable nomination fee for aspirants has been pegged at GHc20,000 whilst the filing fee is GHc200,000.

The party will also be electing the remaining Parliamentary candidates on the same day.

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.

No mass protection of sitting MPs in Ashanti

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu had earlier stated that the party will not protect sitting MPs from being contested.

Accordingly, he stated that he gave out nomination forms to all the Constituency Chairmen and instructed them not to deny access to any member of the party who wishes to contest in the primaries.