A private legal practitioner, John Darko, who wanted to contest the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries has aborted his dream.

Mr. Darko who wanted to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Suame in the Ashanti Region, in a statement issued on Thursday [February 20, 2020] said he decided to back down after discussions with some senior members of the party.

He also called on his supporters to remain calm and throw their weights behind Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who has been representing the people of Suame in Parliament since 1996.

Mr. Darko, who had been unsuccessful in picking up nomination forms, last week, accused the party’s constituency executives of sabotage alleging that there was a plot to ensure that Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu contests unopposed.

He subsequently petitioned the party’s National Secretariat.

Read his statement below:

SUSPENSION OF PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES CAMPAIGN FOR SUAME CONSTITUENCY

After several unsuccessful attempts to pick up the NPP parliamentary nominations form, I met the leadership of the party, including the Chairman of Council of Elders, Mr. Hackman Owusu Agyeman, the General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako and Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to discuss the way forward.

After the discussions with the above-named leaders and much deliberations with my supporters and the constituents, I have decided to suspend my parliamentary primaries campaign for now, to allow the sitting MP, Hon. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to represent the Suame Constituency for the December 2020 elections.

As a result, I will entreat all my supporters and the people of Suame Constituency to remain calm and avoid any act(s) which will disturb the peace we enjoy.

I will implore all of us to channel our energies into ensuring a massive and comprehensive win for His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the sitting MP in the December 2020 elections.

Sincerely

John Darko, Esq

TO: ALL MEDIA HOUSES

NPP primaries

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.

The party pegged filing fees for its upcoming parliamentary primaries at GHS20,000 and an additional GHS2,000 for picking of forms.

The leadership of the party is also charging all aspiring parliamentary candidates other than the sitting Members of Parliament a “Party Development Fee of GH¢30,000.”