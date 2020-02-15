The lead Convener of the Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVC), David Boateng Asante has picked up nomination forms to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Nkawkaw constituency.

David Asante was accompanied by delegates and friends to file his nomination forms at the party constituency office on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Mr. Asante, who is also the Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, while addressing the residents after the presentation pledged a new hope for Nkawkaw Constituency.

He said: “We have worked hard. We still will and God will help us. We present and represent new hope for Nkawkaw. God bless us all.”

NPP primaries slated for April 25

The NPP will hold its parliamentary primaries on April 25, 2020 for constituencies where it has sitting mps.

The party had earlier elected parliamentary candidates in its orphan constituencies.

