An aspirant seeking to unseat Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in the Suame constituency of the Ashanti Region has petitioned the Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako to intervene to enable him have access to nomination forms.

John Darko says every move to pick forms in the constituency has proven futile.

He is, therefore, demanding that another avenue should be made available to him to pick forms to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament.

Background

John Darko, a legal practitioner had earlier lamented about the inability to pick nomination forms to contest in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.

In as much as efforts to get forms at the constituency office have proven futile, he told Citi News that he plans to pursue his ambitions through all the means provided by the party structures.

“Some of us are not ready to give up. I am going to move to the next stage until I pick the nomination forms because I believe that contesting the election in Suame is very critical.”

“The rules are very clear; if you come to the constituency and you don’t get it then you go to the region and if you don’t get it at the region then you go to the national level. So the next step for me is to go to the national headquarters,” Mr. Darko noted.