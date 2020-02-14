The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has cautioned road users to drive cautiously due to the changing weather condition.

Ghana has over the last few months been experiencing unstable weather pattern, resulting in an outburst of dry and hazy conditions.

This, according to the Authority “creates visibility challenges for motorists especially at dawn and after sunset”.

It is for this reason that the Authority, in a statement issued by the Communications Unit of the NRSA asked drivers to among other things, “use low beam headlights, leave a reasonable distance between you and other vehicles, avoid high speed, and avoid unnecessary overtaking”.

The NRSA also asked that “pedestrian road users who exercise by walking and jogging must also wear reflective clothing to improve their visibility in order to reduce their risk of being knocked down”.

Read the full statement below:

ADAPT DRIVING TO CHANGING WEATHER CONDITION

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has in recent days observed a change in the weather pattern resulting in an outburst of dry and hazy conditions. This situation noted with the harmattan seasons often creates visibility challenges for motorists especially at dawn and after sunset.

Driving in these conditions is considered hazardous to road users and requires a lot of tact and good judgment.

The Authority cautions that drivers adapt their driving to the changing weather condition by observing the following;

1. Use low beam headlights

2. Leave a reasonable distance between you and other vehicles

3. Exercise patience

4. Keep your windows and mirrors clean

5. Avoid high speeds

6. Avoid unnecessary overtaking and

7. Carry your Double-Function Advance warning triangles and place them at a distance of not less than 45meters, where necessary.

Pedestrian road users who exercise by walking and jogging must also wear reflective clothing to improve their visibility in order to reduce their risk of being knocked down.

Road safety starts with you. Drive and walk safely.

Issued by the Communications Unit of the Authority

Harmattan not ending soon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had earlier urged the public to observe personal caution as the dry and hazy conditions experienced across the country is expected to continue into March 2020.

According to the acting Head of the Central Analysis and Forecast Office of GMet, Felicity Ahafianyo, although there may be sunny breaks in between the period, the harmattan season will continue for the next few weeks before giving way for the hot and dry conditions.

“[What we are experiencing now] is a normal occurrence for the season. In our weekly forecast we issued on Monday, we indicated that there will be intensification [of the harmattan] from the midweek into the weekend and this is what we are experiencing,” she told Citi News.