The family of a 36-year-old physically challenged man has accused the Police of killing their relative unlawfully.

In an interview with Citi News, a brother of the deceased, Yussif Nurideen claimed personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the police headquarters killed his physically challenged brother whom they described as an armed robber at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

He thus called on authorities to ensure that justice is served his family.

“I had a call that my brother has been shot by the police…We the family know our relative is not an armed robber. We are demanding justice.”

Similar incident

In January 2019, the family of a 27-year-old man, Emmanuel Amofa who was similarly shot and killed by police at Agbogba said they were saddened by his unjust killing.

A Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigation had exonerated the deceased who the police claimed was an armed robber.

Emmanuel Amofa’s death was covered extensively on Citi News after his family challenged the circumstances surrounding his gunning down by the police over claims that he was an armed robber.

In April 2018, when Emmanuel was shot dead by the police at Agbogba, the family wanted the officers involved investigated and punished.

But, in an interview with Citi News, sister of the deceased Nana Akua Amofa had said the family only heard the news in the papers without any formal correspondence from the CID.