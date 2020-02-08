Polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region have picked up forms for the party’s parliamentary primaries on behalf of the incumbent MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The executives, clad in party colours amidst chants through the constituency, picked the forms on Saturday morning.

Constituency executives and the DCE for Akyemansa, Paul Asamoah, were witnesses to the process.

The Constituency Organizer for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Samuel Adjei Donkor, in an interview said he was pleased to see the groundswell of support for the MP.

He praised Mr. Nkrumah’s dedication to the growth and development of Ofoase Ayirebi especially in the areas of health, education and youth mentorship.

“Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has proven his worth to the people of Ofoase-Ayirebi and I’m happy to see our people eager to have him win another term in office as MP to support President Akufo-Addo complete a second term in office,” he said.

The NPP will in April hold Parliamentary primaries in all the 169 constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party will also hold its 2020 Presidential primaries on the same day.