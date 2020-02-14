Only 34% of adult Nigerians surveyed in a national poll use condoms during sex.
According to the survey carried out by NOIPolls, the results show that only 28% of the general population that uses condoms do so consistently.
This is despite the fact that most of those surveyed said it was easy for them to purchase a condom if needed.
Chike Nwangwu, NOIPolls CEO, told the BBC that religion and a partner’s refusal were the most common reasons given by respondents for not using condoms.
“With regards to perception and attitude on condom, 63% of Nigerians stated that the first thing that comes to their mind when they hear the word condom is sexual pleasure, while 45% disclosed that they instantly think of promiscuity when they see someone with a condom,” he said.
The survey including the following graphics to illustrate some of its findings:
The survey was conducted in partnership with Nigeria’s Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and the National Agency for the Control of Aids (Naca) to mark International Condom Day on 13 February.