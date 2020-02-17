The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has made a strong case for the retention of high performing parliamentarians who have served for many years.

According to him, such persons have crucial roles to play in the nation’s development through the legislature.

He is, therefore, advocating for a regime where MPs would be encouraged by their various parties to stay in Parliament for longer periods.

“There is no sin in being seasoned- long-standing Mugabe. When you see Bagbin, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and the others, you have to appreciate them rather. We are talking about performance, not just longevity by way of some rights but a person must perform. But merely being here for a long time is no sin at all,” he said.

The Speaker stressed that the work of Parliament is enriched when such long-serving MPs bring their knowledge and experience to bear on the House’s proceedings.

Prof. Oquaye’s comments come on the back of allegations that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to have some long-serving parliamentarians contest unopposed and retain their seats ahead of the party’s primaries on April 25, 2020.