Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Professor Michael Oquaye has announced plans by Parliament to make all Committee hearings public.

Professor Oquaye said just like the Public Accounts Committee whose hearings are public other Committee hearings will follow suit.

The Speaker was speaking at an awards ceremony for members of the Parliamentary Press Corps.

“You have to know even at the committee stage, we have added in our amendment of standing orders, just like it happens in the public accounts committee, every committee sitting will be open to the media and for the public to know what is happening.

“It means there will be no closed shop anywhere or with regard to any matter and the media will come over. The committees are the workshops of Parliament and you realise that a lot of work takes place there. If you do not visit, how do you appreciate and how do you analyse so get ready for the next step.”

Parliament according to constitution appoints standing committees and other committees as may be necessary for the effective discharge of its functions.

According to the constitution, standing committees shall be appointed at the first meeting of Parliament after the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speakers.

The Constitution also spells out the functions of committees in Parliament as including the investigation and inquiry into the activities and administration of ministries and departments as Parliament may determine,

Every member of Parliament is expected to be a member of at least one of the standing committees.

Usually the composition of these committees is expected to reflect the different shades of opinion in Parliament.