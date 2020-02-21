The Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voters Register has indicated that it will be meeting with officials of the ECOWAS Secretariat next week as part of efforts to get the Electoral Commission (EC) to rescind its decision to compile a new voters’ register.

“Maybe by [next week] Monday or Tuesday, we will be able to meet them [ECOWAS] and let them know,” the group’s convener, Hassan Ayariga, told Citi News.

“They will look at it from an independent angle and I think we need independent technical IT men to look into the issue of the compilation of this voters’ register,” he added.

The plan by the EC to compile a new register has been met with stiff opposition from some political parties and civil society organizations.

The group has held three demonstrations against the move.

It held one in Tamale dubbed “Tikusayi demo” and another one in Kumasi known as the “Yennpini demo” and the most recent was in Accra called the “Wɔkpɛnɛɛ demo”.

An Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on the dispute over the compilation of a new voters’ register ended in a stalemate.

But the EC still plans to go ahead with a compilation of the register and has assured political parties that an electronic version of the electoral roll will be delivered to them in the middle of October 2020.