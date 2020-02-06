Peponi Gruppe LLC has introduced an App called PEPs that helps connect people to professionals who provide home and office maintenance services.

Whether it is home cleaning, handyman services or fumigation, PEPs quickly finds customers the path to the solution by providing them with professionals who will be at their location in minutes to fix their problems.

With a 30-second booking process, secured payment systems, and backed by the PEPs satisfaction guarantee, PEPs is the quickest and most convenient way to book for maintenance services.

Below is the full statement from the company:

Have you experienced the stress in getting a qualified, trained and reliable service provider to cater for your home and office maintenance solutions such as; plumbing, waste management, landscaping, cleaning and many more?

PEPs is here to ensure you get a trustworthy and readily available service provider from Peponi Gruppe LLC, at your doorstep in just a few taps on your smartphone.

PEPs is embedded with 7 distinct features; PEPs provides the convenience for clients to schedule specific time and date they want their problem to be fixed, clients are being assured of verified and experienced professionals on PEPs, PEPs is transparent and has predefined prices, Service warranty, electronic invoices, multiple payment systems and of course a 24/7 customer service. These enable clients to easily access service providers at the convenience of their home and offices with no stress at all.

Imagine how uncomfortable and embarrassing it is to have a pileup of waste in-front of your home or office for days, not just that and having to cope with the bad stench from it just because the service provider you employed didn’t show up to do their job.

PEPs provides a platform for clients to hire a qualified and trained professional to attend to their facility service in a maximum of one hour. PEPs is sure the quickest and most convenient way to book for a maintenance service.

Book for our wide range of services today, be it plumbing, landscaping, electrical works, waste management and many more in just 30seconds. PEPs has a user-friendly interface which aids in easy navigation and bookings.

Why miss such quality services when you are just a download from enjoying it all. Download the PEPs App, sign in and you are set to enjoy the best home and office maintenance services you could ever think of.

Kindly find the links below to download the APP from google play store and App Store;

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.peps&hl=en_US

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/PEPs-Home,office-&-facility/id1492462140?Is=1&mt=8