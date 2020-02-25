The Auditor-General indicted the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for breaching its mandate and illegally funding foreign scholarships in a performance audit of the fund.

The performance audit report said the GETFund Secretariat overstepped its mandate and administered the scholarship itself.

The report also said, “GETFund did not establish any systems, policies and procedures to ensure the economic, efficient and effective use of public funds.”

The Auditor-General concluded that the failings of the GETFund led to brilliant but needy students being deprived of scholarship in favour of politicians in some cases.

According to the GETFund’s Annual Reports from 2012 to 2018, the secretariat spent GHS425,698,937 on scholarships on 3,112 beneficiaries out of which 2,217 persons were unlawfully granted scholarships to study abroad.

