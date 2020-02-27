Citi FM and Citi TV have put together a number of activities to mark the 2020 Heritage Month.

This year’s celebration was launched at a press conference at the Headquarters of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Present at the launch were the MCE of the AMA, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah; CEO of Omni Media Limited, Samuel Attah Mensah; CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang and Jerry Ahmed, the CEO of Coast Development Authority.

In his address, Mr. Attah Mensah outlined the activities for the Heritage Month.

He said March is a month to learn, appreciate, celebrate, and tell the story of Ghana in various ways.

Activities lined up for the month include the Heritage Caravan, the on-air series, the Back to the Village Food Bazaar, Accra Arts Festival, the Accra Music Expo and the Music of Ghana Origin Concert.

This festival serves as a platform to enjoy and celebrate artistic impressions from Ghanaian artists as they showcase their work telling the Ghanaian story through art.

The art festival will be crowned off with an event that will allow you to explore the taste of Ghana for a day.

Also at the Forecourt of the AMA, on March 14, 2020, Citi FM and Citi TV will treat taste buds to delicious food from across Ghana with the ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’.

Music is not left out in this celebration. On March 21, Citi TV will serve music lovers with great authentic Ga music in an event dubbed the Accra Music Expo 2020.

The climax of the whole celebration will be on March 28, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre with the Music of Ghanaian Origin concert.

This year’s concert promises to be more refreshing as it parades a number of Ghana’s finest musicians whose songs evoke nostalgic moments of the Ghanaian music journey.

Heritage Month 2020 is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.