The second half of Premier League teams are back in action after sitting out last weekend’s round of matches to catch a break. The Premier League’s winter break has allowed teams to skip a weekend of games to give their players an opportunity to take a breather in what’s usually a very hectic schedule.

Chelsea vs Man United, Monday 20:00GMT

Chelsea were held to their second 2-2 draw in succession as they drew with Leicester and will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they bid to strengthen their grip on fourth place. Man Utd have failed to score in their last three league games but Man United will not be bothered about that stat when they come up against Chelsea on Monday night.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s men have already come up against Chelsea twice this season, and both have ended in United victories; a thumping 4-0 win on opening day of the Premier League and a 2-0 win in the League Cup at Stamford Bridge.

The absence of Marcus Rashford means United could find goalscoring difficult at Stamford Bridge, having also failed to score in 4 of their last 5 league games.

But Chelsea themselves are struggling to keep cleansheets and have already conceded 34 goals this season.

Prediction: Both teams to score

Norwich vs Liverpool, Saturday 17:30 GMT

Liverpool are now just 6 wins away from the Premier League title. All things being equal, Jurgen Klopp’s men could have the title wrapped up by ending of March. That would be the most remarkable margin of victory in the Premier League history and the earliest a team has won the title.

Incidentally, the Reds kicked off their quest with a thumping 4-1 win over Norwich on opening day and have never looked back since then, winning all but one game up to this point.

With Liverpool well rested, it is expected they will be fresh rather than sluggish and hopefully that will translate into a goal-fest in Norfolk. And a bonus point for Liverpool is that they have Sadio Mane back.

Norwich are leaking goals and that’s why I expect this to be another goalfest for Liverpool.

Prediction: Liverpool to win and over 2.5

Wolves vs Leicester, Friday 20:00 GMT

When these two teams meet at the Molineux, it’s always a festival of goals, with 14 goals being scored in their last two encounters at the home of Wolves.

Wolves have won both of their previous Premier League home games against Leicester, by a 4-3 scoreline each time.

The 14-point gap between Leicester and Wolves doesn’t really reflect the respective quality in the two teams – Wolves have undoubtedly been struggling with Europa League football and the Foxes have been fresher and, as a result, that bit more consistent.

Leicester’s away games usually have goals in, and if Wolves can turn up with their big game mentality then they can pinch this one in what should be a great watch.

Prediction: Both teams to score

