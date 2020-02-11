The Central Regional Police Command is investigating six Chinese nationals for allegedly assaulting their employee at the Awutu Bosom Abena in the Central Region.

The suspects were arrested after the 40-year-old Baba Amadu, a staff of the J. F Stone quarry belonging to the Chinese, narrated how the suspects hanged him on a tree, handcuffed and mercilessly beat him up.

In an interview with Citi News, District Commander at Awutu Bosom Abena, Superintendent Joshua Senanyoh said investigations are ongoing and the suspects will soon be sent to court.

“We are on the investigation. They will be put before the court after the investigations have been completed.”

According to 40-year-old Baba Amadu who works as a tipper driver at J.F Stone Quarry belonging to some Chinese Nationals in the Awutu Senya West District, the incident happened when he mistakenly offloaded quarry stones into a wrong machine incurring the wrath of his bosses.

“There was a little damage to the machine I was offloading the stones into and I didn’t know my boss was working on the machines so I offloaded the stones into the machine and my boss got angry,” Baba Amadu told Citi News.

According to him, he was sacked from work but was told to return later in the evening for his salary only to be beaten by the Chinese nationals.

“After my boss fired me, he asked me to come back later in the evening for my salary so when I got to his house there were six Chinese Nationals in the room, they locked me up in their room, handcuffed me and the six of them lashed me for making such a mistake at work,” Baba Amadu added.

He said he suffered severe pain as a result of the beatings inflicted by the Chinese nationals.

“When I cough, it is full of blood and I have visited the hospital many times but it is still persisting,” Baba Amadu said.