Reports reaching Citi News indicate that a police officer from the Madina Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) has been ran over by a commercial bus, commonly called “trotro” on the UPSA stretch.

According to an eyewitness, the trotro driver sped off after the police had issued a directive for him to stop. The eyewitness, Lawrence Asante narrated the incident to Citi News.

“I was in a car from Madina going to Spintex. There was a misunderstanding going on between the police officer and the driver. We were in the trotro but we didn’t know what was going on. Then we noticed the police car started chasing the trotro. He was able to cross the trotro.

“So when they stopped, the policeman wanted to enter the trotro by force. So when he tried to open the door, the driver moved the trotro. When he did that, he ran over the policeman. So he moved forward a little and got down and ran away. It was a civilian that moved the police van and took the policeman away,” he said.

The Madina MTTD has however refused to comment on the matter.

Thieves ran over by car

In 2018, a similar incident occurred when an apparent getaway attempt by two suspected thieves turned bloody when they were fleeing on a motorbike after snatching a man’s bag.

The two men were hit by a sprinter bus during their escape attempt at Sakaman junction, a suburb of Dansoman in Accra in 2018.

One of the men who was knocked down was reported to have died instantly.

His partner was alive but was seen to have severely injured his right leg.