The policeman who was knocked down by a commercial minibus driver on Friday morning around the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra has been confirmed dead.

Identified as Sergeant Moses Appiah, he was pronounced dead at the 37 Military Hospital, according to the Daily Graphic.

The incident happened around 10 am and within minutes after the injured policeman who was with the Madina Unit of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), was taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The culprit commercial bus driver and his conductor [mate] are on the run and the police have mounted a search for them as part of investigations.

Eyewitnesses that the driver hit the policeman and dragged him on the road for about 50 metres as he [driver] tried to avoid arrest over an alleged traffic offence.

Sergeant Appiah sustained serious injuries and later died from his injuries at the 37 Military Hospital.

The “trotro” driver was escaping an arrest by Sergeant Appiah and his colleague Corporal Joshua Azure who had chased him with a police vehicle and stopped him on the Trinity Avenue near the entrance of the Trinity Theological Seminary at Menpeasem in East Legon.