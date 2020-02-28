The English Premier League continues this weekend with match week 26 games across England with live commentary on Citi 97.3 FM.

With everyone just waiting for Liverpool to take another giant stride towards winning the title, there’s plenty to play for elsewhere in England.

With Man City’s game against Arsenal postponed due to the former’s involvement in the league cup final with Aston Villa, the biggest game of the weekend is certainly the one at the Spurs Stadium. But first, let’s tackle Chelsea’s visit to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Frank Lampard takes his inconsistent side to the Vitality Stadium looking for a response following their midweek pummeling at home to Bayern Munich in the champions league.

Considering that the last time these two sides met at Stamford Bridge, Bournemouth secured an unlikely win, Lampard will know anything but a win will bring further pressure on himself and his team.

Bournemouth have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with Chelsea (L1), including the last two in a row. They’re looking to complete the league double over Chelsea for the very first time. But Lampard’s Chelsea have always found a response after a heavy defeat.

I’m predicting a Chelsea win at 1.76 odds on Betway.

Tottenham vs Wolves

On paper, this is the biggest game this weekend with both teams going neck on neck for a place in the top 4 next season. Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have been inconsistent this season, not helped by injuries to key players like Harry Kane and recently, Heung-Min Son.

But following the loss at Chelsea, Mourinho would know another defeat would sink them further away from the possibility of champions league football next season and Mourinho wants to play in the champions league.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolve’s are probably everyone else’s second favorite team with great all round football mixed with some pragmatic approach at times, all great traits a highly effective team.

I’m predicting a draw at 3.15 odds on Betway.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace 12:30, Saturday

The early kick-off brings us the M23 derby, a fierce rivalry that perhaps goes unnoticed to other supporters but it is the one that matters most to fans of these two sides.

Given their positions these teams are in, the stakes are even higher. Palace may still be nine points clear of the drop, but only thanks to their first Premier League win of 2020, which came at the hands of Newcastle last weekend, and they will want to put another run together.

These are two teams with very similar issues and I’m picking a draw at 3.25 odds on Betway.

Total Odds: 18.02 odds

Betway Booking Code: A0A4FB3