President Nana Akufo-Addo has made new appointments to top positions within the country’s Armed Forces.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah had been appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Maj. Gen. Oppong-Peprah therefore replaces Major General William Ayamdo, who has completed his tour duty ahead of retirement.

“Following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of Major General William Ayamdo, the Chief of Army Staff, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, in consultation with the Council of State, appointed Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, currently Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, as the new Chief of Army Staff, effective Tuesday, 18th February 2020,” the statement said.

Commodore Issah Adams Yakubu has also been appointed as the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters, following a recommendation by the Armed Forces Council and has also been promoted to the rank of Rear-Admiral.

He replaces Major General Oppong-Peprah and takes office effective Wednesday, 19th February, 2020.

Brigadier General C.K. Awity, who has been promoted to the rank of Major General, has also been appointed as the new Commandant of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS) over the impending retirement of the Major General Omane Agyekum.

Read the statement below: