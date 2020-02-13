The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wenchi Constituency in the Bono Region, Professor George Yaw Gyan-Baffour has extended assistance to two institutions in his constituency.

Professor Gyan-Baffour who is also the Minister of Planning donated 10 motorbikes at the cost of GHS55,000 to the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Wenchi to be given to the Circuit Supervisors in the Wenchi Municipality.

He also provided GHS10,000 for the renovation of teachers’ bungalows.

The MP, speaking to Citi News after the handing over the motorbikes said education is his heartbeat and has over the years supported various educational projects.

“In the past, I used to give my Common Fund to students to pay for their tuition and all that. In fact, I have over 1,000 students that I took care of in terms of tuition, especially those in Senior High School. The government has introduced the SHS policy. I thought that I should also move one step in a different direction,” he said.

Professor Gyan-Baffour believes the donation would go a long way to improve the quality of education in the constituency.

“Teachers need to be motivated and also be supervised so that they put in their best. This donation is to enable the supervisors to be mobile. Quality education begins with supervision. If the teachers know very well that they are being monitored, they would put in their best,” he noted.

The Wenchi Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service said the donation has come at the right time as it would go a long way to improve the work of the Circuit Supervisors.

Professor Gyan-Baffour also donated some equipment to the Droboso Health Centre to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

Dr. Prince Quarshie , the Wenchi Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service admonished workers at the facility to take good of the equipment so that it lasts long to serve the intended purpose.

Olivia Abena Nimo, Senior Midwifery Officer at the Droboso Health Centre noted that the donation would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in Droboso Community and its environs.