The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye has summoned the Dean of the Parliamentary press corps and the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament over the conduct of journalists at yesterday’s [Tuesday] sitting.

This follows a complaint from the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to the effect that journalists abandoned proceedings in the house and gave audience to the Member of Parliament for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Buah who had concerns about the Energy Sector component of the State of the Nation Address.

Delivering his ruling, the Speaker indicated that he would not hesitate to declare journalists as strangers to Parliament if due coverage is not given to the proceedings of plenary.