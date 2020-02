The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, has put on hold a request for the house to probe the Airbus bribery scandal. The house approved an agreement for the purchase of the Airbus CASA 295 military aircraft after a heated debate in 2011.

A recent judgment on the airline’s procurement processes in the UK and US alleging the payment of bribes in exchange of high-value contracts has re-ignited calls for public scrutiny.