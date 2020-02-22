The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) will from Monday, March 2, 2020, suspend passenger service on the Takoradi-Tarkwa line.

GRCL in a statement signed by its Acting Managing Director, John Essel said the reason for this development is to “enable the contractor – Amandi Holdings Limited who is constructing the standard gauge railway line alongside the existing narrow gauge line to construct culverts from km 16+000 to km 23+500.”

The suspension is expected to last for two weeks.

The company further assured that it will notify the public when the passenger service is resumed.

Background

Last month, the Ghana Railway Company Limited announced that it had completed rehabilitation works on the Takoradi to Tarkwa rail line.

The company subsequently provided free rail passenger services for commuters from Takoradi to Tarkwa.

Tarkwa-Takoradi train derails during test run

The Ghana Railway Company Limited’s train moving from Tarkwa to Takoradi on January 30, 2020 suffered a derailment while on a test run.

The incident occurred at about 3pm at Benso forcing the company to leave behind two of the coaches.

The train was returning to Takoradi on the second day of its planned 3-day test run before commencing commercial operations.