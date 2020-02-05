Following a strike by the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists, Citi News checks at the Ashanti regional secretariat of the National Ambulance Service have shown that there is an increase in referral cases involving obstetrics to other facilities where doctors have specialization in anaesthesia.

The Anesthetists at a press conference on Tuesday stressed that if the medical and dental council does not rescind its decision to change their title to physician assistants, they will continue to strike.