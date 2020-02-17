A report released by the Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has shown that the single most dangerous place for Ghanaians to be is on the road they ply across the length and breadth of the country.

According to the report dubbed Ghana Public Safety and Crime Report (BPS Watch), transportation-related incidents accounted for the majority of deaths and injuries recorded in Ghana.

The report revealed that over 900 casualties were recorded in 2019 representing 45% of all casualties.

“Transportation-related events reported for the year 2019 was dominated by road transport events. 147 cases monitored accounted for 915 casualties representing 45% of all casualties recorded. This makes Ghana’s roads the most dangerous place to be in Ghana, as it accounts for the majority of deaths and injuries contributed by a single public safety index,” BPS noted in its report.

Report objectives

The report broadly categorized public safety issues into ten categories (index) namely; crime, violent crime, fires related incidents (industrial or workplace), transportation-related incidents, civil disturbances and police officer casualties.

Others were police brutalities, police arrests, natural disasters and general incidents.

It also took into consideration the casualties that occurred under each case by recording injuries and deaths where they arose.

Data collected for the report comprise of data spanned from January 1 to December 31, 2019.

It included weekends and public holidays.

The BPS primarily sourced its data from ten news portals of major television and radio stations in the country which operate under the authority and guidelines of the National Media Commission (NMC).

Vehicle types involved in road crashes

High occupancy vehicles topped the chat of vehicles that were heavily involved in road crashes.

It was followed by heavy goods vehicles and private cars.

Although other means including taxis, pickups, vans and canoes or boats were sampled, vehicles with the least involvement were defences, excavators and trains in descending order.

Other violent crimes and breakdown

The report also revealed that violent crime-related deaths were the second highest after transportation-related deaths.

It stood at over 249 deaths, representing 29% of all deaths captured within the period.

Top three most reported violent crimes were murder or manslaughter, aggravated assault and armed robbery events as such cases keep rising; as the second half of 2019 recorded an increase of 34% over the first half of the year.

It emerged that the use of gun was the most dominant offensive weapon used in the commission of violent crimes in 2019.

Under its general index, cases such as drowning, building collapse and electrocutions were responsible for 15% deaths recorded during the period.

Road crashes in Ghana

Ghana has recorded multiple accidents leading to the death of some citizens.

The highest fatal year in Ghana so far was in 2012 where 2,240 people died in road crashes with the least year in the last decade being 2015 where 1,802 people died.

As a result, the National Road Safety Authority has begun investigations into most of the deadly road crash adding that “multi-disciplinary” investigations will inform the next line of “remedial actions and measures” to prevent future instances of such road crashes.

The Authority has noted that Ghana loses over $230 million annually due to road crashes.

Investigations have shown that inattention and speeding are currently the leading causes of road crashes in Ghana.

It has over time also cautioned motorists and the public to be mindful of their personal safety and that of other road users.

Government intends to dualize major roads in the country to tackle carnage on our roads.