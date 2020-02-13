Police in the Ashanti Region have secured a court order to check the mobile phone records of the only suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a community nurse, Ruth Eshun.

The suspect, who was arrested earlier this week is currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

Citi News sources indicate that the husband of the deceased has been questioned over the death of the community nurse as part of the police’s investigation.

Meanwhile, residents in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi are urging the police to do enough to protect the identities of persons who provide information relevant to investigations on the murder of Ruth Eshun.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News said although people in the communities where various murder incidents have occurred in the region may be aware of the perpetrators, the uncertainty about their safety after giving police the information is keeping them from speaking with the security agency.

“These murders and the previous crimes occur at homogeneous areas. Most of the people there know the persons who are culpable but when the police are investigating, they all keep quiet and won’t mention the name to the police so that they don’t appear as snitches in the community,” a resident said.

Another resident said, “People fear for their lives after giving out information. Those people in the area know very well the kind of job that friends do and so immediately they say something, their friends will easily suspect that they are those who leaked the information.”

The Police has since agreed to provide security during the burial of the nurse this Saturday [February 15, 2020].

Ruth Eshun’s death

The lifeless body of the deceased was found at Ayuom near Sewua in the Bosomtwe District, a few meters to her home last week.

Ms. Eshun was last seen by her colleagues, on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, after leaving the Sewua Health Centre, where she worked as a registered community health nurse.

Various interest groups have so far been demanding justice for the nurse with the Police picking up one person in connection with the suspected murder.

The Ghana Health Service has given assurances that it is working to ensure the safety of health workers in the country following the suspected murder but the Community Health Nurses Association of Ghana has given the government a one-week ultimatum to find the killers of Ruth Eshun.