Bereaved relatives of the 37-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered at Ayoum New Site in the Ashanti Region have expressed their utmost gratitude to individuals and organizations who supported them while they were mourning.

The death of the mother of three, Ruth Eshun Arhin has not only thrown her family into a state of shock and mourning, but also the general public.

A social media campaign is still on to seek justice for the Community Health Nurse who worked at the Sewua Health Centre.

Although police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two persons in connection with the incident, calls for justice for the deceased intensified during a solemn ceremony to lay her to rest.

The family in a statement copied to Citi News indicated that “While we remain calm based on the assurances from the Police we continuously ask for swift investigations and seek that justice be served.”

The family thanked the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNA), the Community Health Nurses Association of Ghana, the Media, the Ghana Police Service and the general public.

Below is a full statement from the family:

The Arhin, Eshun and Allied Families

To: All Media Houses, Ghana Police Service, Professional Nurses’ Associations

SUBJECT:

APPRECIATION

We write to extend our utmost appreciation for your support during the unfortunate death and

subsequent burial of our dear daughter, Sister and Wife Ruth Eshun Arhin.

Ruth was brutally murdered and her remains found close to her residence at Ayoum New Site in

the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti Region on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

The above incident sparked an outrage on social media and we are grateful to all for the love and

support shown.

While, we remain calm based on the assurances from the Police we continuously ask for swift

investigations and seek that justice be served.

We pray that such heinous crime will not be recorded again and the society be purged of such

miscreants.

The family would like to express its gratitude to the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Registered

Nurses and Midwives’ Association, Community Health Nurses’ Association, The Media, The Police and the General Public. Your thoughtfulness is truly appreciated.