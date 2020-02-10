The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has spoken on the recent killings, particularly of women in the Ashanti Region.

The minister, who is also the head of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, said all was being done to get to the bottom the deaths, and that investigations were ongoing.

He, however, stressed that there were limitations to the extent to which the Regional Coordinating Council could prevent deaths in some domestic settings.

Listen to his full interview below.

His comments come in the wake of the suspected murder of a 37-year-old nurse at Ayoum in the Region.

The lifeless body of Ruth Ama Eshun was found at Ayuom near Sewua in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, a few meters from her home last week.

Ms. Eshun was last seen by her colleagues leaving the Sewua Health Centre, where she worked as a registered community health nurse, on Monday, February 3rd, 2020.

Aside from this recent death, other notable unsolved killings in the region include: