No one has been able to dispute claims that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fulfilled 78% of its 2016 manifesto promises, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

At a town hall meeting last week, Vice President Dr. Mamamudu Bawumia insisted that the Akufo-Addo administration had fulfilled 78% of its promises.

“In all, we made 388 promises in our manifesto. The most recent validation exercise at the end of January 2019 shows that we had delivered or are delivering on 303, 78% of the promises,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He further stated that the government has so far delivered 114 of its promises while 189 additional promises are in the process of being fulfilled.

Promises claim was factual hence no challenge yet

While delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, February 20, 2020, President Akufo-Addo said no one has been able to counter the claim because it is factual.

“I do not intend to go through all over again the meticulous accounting that was done in Kumasi 10 days ago. It is enough to say that once it is Dr. Bawumia, everything he said was backed by data and his customary fact-checking. He ended by asserting that 78% of the promises we’ve made solemnly to the people of Ghana have been or are in the process of being fulfilled. There has so far been no factual challenge to his compelling testimony.”

Suhuyini rebuts Bawumia’s claims

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini had described as dishonest, Dr. Bawumia’s assessment of promises delivered by the government.

Mr. Suhuyini on Citi FM/TV’s The Big Issue pointed out that the Vice President failed to give a true representation of promises delivered by the government.

He indicated that the Vice President had given the impression that the government had delivered 78% of its promises when it had actually delivered just about 30%.

“Dr. Bawumia in his assessment pointed to a website where you can track [promises] delivered. Even on that website that is managed by the government, you find [promises] delivered to be less than 30% but the statistical galamsey that he did was to add delivering to delivered and gave 78%… It is illegal,” he said.