The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye has summoned the Dean of the Parliamentary press corps and the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament over the conduct of journalists at yesterday’s [Tuesday] sitting.

This follows a complaint from the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to the effect that journalists abandoned proceedings in the house and gave audience to the Member of Parliament for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Buah who had concerns about the Energy Sector component of the State of the Nation Address.

Delivering his ruling, the Speaker indicated that he would not hesitate to declare journalists as strangers to Parliament if due coverage is not given to the proceedings of plenary.

“It is forbidden. If they have any doubt to abandon the permission given them to cover proceedings in this House and go outside the Chamber itself and do some other work…I want to let the media know. If that which is reported to have happened should happen again, I have reminded you of the fact that you are here as guests by my permission. Because of the importance, this House attaches to the MP profession, any such humiliation will make you an unwelcome guest and your welcome will be duly withdrawn.”

MPs abstain from #SOTN debate

Even though the Minority MPs were present in the Chamber of Parliament on Tuesday, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, told the House, they had waived their right to second the motion for the debate and to participate fully.

“Our principle is that we are not participating in this. We will not be speaking to this,” Mr. Mubarak said on the floor.

Addressing the press last week, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the opposition to this protest was informed by the government’s refusal to implement all the recommendations made by the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, alleged interference in the activities of the Electoral Commission in the compilation of a new voters’ register and the perceived attack of businesses owned by National Democratic Congress members.

He also said the boycott of the address itself was to resist “the fascist and authoritarian tendencies” of the Akufo-Addo government.