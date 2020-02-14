The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 launched an Operational Business Analytics Tool to track and measure performance at the Pension House in Accra.

Speaking at the launch, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang stated that the Operational Business Analytics tool will help the Trust measure performance and improve upon areas where they are not doing so well.

“It will also support us to track if we are on course for the goals and targets we set for ourselves. And it will assist us to ensure that our staff perform at the highest level of productivity.”

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang stated that businesses the world over, are now consistently looking for solutions that will positively impact their operations so they can function more efficiently, save money, time and provide convenience for their clients.

“SSNIT is no different. We are determined to run our business in the most efficient manner so that the members of the Scheme ultimately benefit from our enhanced processes. It is in this light that the Trust continues to invest in relevant and cost-effective technologies like the Business Analytics tool.”

He explained that the Trust collects a lot of data; actuarial data, compliance data, financial data and that the data was a reservoir of information, which when mined and analyzed, can unveil what areas SSNIT is doing well in and where they need to pay more attention in the running of their business.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang indicated that such data could be used to predict, inform and shape projections going into the future. He added that tools like the Operational Business Analytics could help the Trust achieve this objective.

He said, “using this results-based monitoring system will lead to greater diligence, high performance and hopefully an increase in the enthusiasm of staff in the Operations and Benefits Divisions which will lead to an increase in their output.”

The SSNIT Boss entreated staff to join management to build a merit-based organization, where diligence, hard work and results were rewarded.

He stressed that tools like the Business Analytics tool will be critical in measuring performance and outcomes.

He added that the implementation and roll-out of other upcoming initiatives such as the reviewed performance management system, automated attendance system and a feedback system that measures service delivery and customer satisfaction within the Trust will help support the agenda of building a merit-based institution.

The Deputy Director-General, Operations and Benefits, Mrs. Laurette Korkor Otchere, mentioned that the goal of this initiative was to change staff culture toward work, by discarding the traditional methods of monitoring and evaluation and replacing it with a results-based approach that focuses on the outputs, outcomes, impact (the results of what you do) rather than the inputs and activities (the resources and procedures).

“The introduction of Analytics in the monitoring and measuring of operational activities and performance will assist Managers and supervisors with the necessary know-how to evaluate the performance of their Direct Reports in real-time and position them to make informed decisions based on the individual staff output”, she said.

“This will cause a significant change in our attitude towards work. This is so because staff and Managers will be able to determine the outcomes of their efforts on a daily basis. She further disclosed that the introduction of Analytics has positively impacted the performance in the various Key Result Areas in the Operations and Benefits Divisions of the Trust”, she added.

She mentioned, “there was an exponential increase of 42.81% in last year’s inspection performance as compared to the previous year’s performance.”

She further added, this performance also translated into the amount that was collected for 2019 which saw a 15% increase as compared to that of 2018, 5.95% growth in Active Contributors as at December 31, 2019 and improved member statements, which had an impact on benefits processing. The analytics content that was developed for the Compliance Task Force assisted in the identification of Employers who are not complying with their statutory obligations under the law.”

When it comes to Benefits processing time and accuracy rate, Mrs Otchere said, Analytics has played a major part in the considerable improvements made. Currently, any claim application that is delayed at the Branches can be easily identified with the click of a button. Error reporting has been fully automated and this has aided with the avoidance of recurrence of avoidable errors.

She explained that Analytics tool has provided a fair and verifiable means of assessing the contributions of each Branch towards the performance of the Trust as a whole.

Mrs. Otchere also said that the application of Business Analytics will fully equip Managers to identify challenging areas and formulate decisive strategies towards improving performance at the Branch and Area levels.

“The Analytics tool which has already been completed and piloted is to measure work output, improve monitoring, productivity and the performance of the Trust. It is also to drive healthy competition among our Branches and staff. With the introduction of the Business Analytics, actionable intelligence is now available in real-time and it is expected that it will be a great enabler in decision making and impact the overall performance of the Trust.

About SSNIT

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is a statutory public Trust charged under the National Pensions Act, 2008 Act 766 with the administration of Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme.

As the operator of the First Tier of the Three-Tier Pension Scheme, it replaces part of lost income of workers in Ghana due to Old Age, Invalidity or Death of a member where lump sum payment is made to dependants.

It is also responsible for the payment of Emigration benefit to a non-Ghanaian member who is leaving Ghana permanently.