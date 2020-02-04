Former President Jerry John Rawlings has distanced himself from comments associated to him on the latest Airbus bribery scandal.

A statement from the office of the former president also described as false, media reports that Mr. Rawlings has spoken about last week’s distribution of ambulances to the 275 constituencies as well as the election ruling controversies in Malawi.

“We wish to advise members of the public that the former President has issued no statement on the Airbus bribery scandal. The former President has also not commented on the recent distribution of ambulances to constituencies neither has he issued a statement on the Malawian election dispute ruling.”

While advising the public to seek information on the official Facebook page of the former President, the statement also warned persons behind such unscrupulous publications to desist from the practice.

“Members of the public who are unsure of any statement purported to emanate from the former President’s office should please verify such publications on his official page as all official statements are posted there,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below:

“It has come to the attention of the office of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic, that certain unscrupulous persons have been putting out statements locally and internationally purportedly authored by him or issued by this office.

We wish to advise members of the public that the former President has issued no statement on the Airbus bribery scandal, The former President has also not commented on the recent distribution of ambulances to constituencies neither has he issued a statement on the Malawian election dispute ruling.

Perpetrators of these falsehoods are urged to desist from such acts.

Members of the public who are unsure of any statement purported to emanate from the former President’s office should please verify such publications on his official page as all official statements are posted there.”