The Upper East Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as baseless, the Minority’s statement that the cost for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam is bloated.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on November 29, 2019, cut the sod for the construction of the multipurpose project over a period of 50 months, at a cost of US$993 million.

The project encompasses a 60MW hydro-power, a 50MW solar power and an irrigation facility for all-year-round farming.

But the Minority in Parliament has alleged that the cost was inflated.

Speaking at a press conference in Bolgatanga, Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Anthony Namoo said the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) claims are unjustifiable and are deliberate attempts to deny the beneficiary regions their due.

“The undeclared intention of the NDC is to ensure that the project does not see the light of day. They want to sabotage the game-changing Pwalugu multi-purpose dam project for their selfish and myopic political interest.

The NDC claims the cost of the project is exorbitant. While John Jinapor claims the project is inflated by US$150 million, Alhassan Suhuyini says it is inflated by US$55 million. So, which of these two figures is correct?” he asked.

Mr. Namoo called on the NDC to apologize for diverting funds meant for the Pwalugu multi-purpose dam project and as a matter of urgency, support the NPP government to alleviate the plight of the North.

“By the actions of the NDC and their surrogates, the release of funds for the timely completion of the project has been greatly hampered or delayed but we are appealing to the NDC to take their unproductive hands off the Pwalugu multi-purpose dam project. This is the opportune time for the NDC to do self-introspection on the unhelpful path they have chosen,” he said.

Mr. Namoo allayed the fears of Ghanaians, saying that the project cost which has been approved by the Public Procurement Authority will undergo a value-for-money audit in order not to shortchange the public.

Vote out Isaac Adongo for gross dereliction of duty

Anthony Namoo also called on the people of Bolgatanga Central Constituency to vote out Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Isaac Adongo for refusing to show up at the Finance Committee’s meeting for deliberations and approval of the contract sum for the execution of the project.

“Members of the Minority on the Finance Committee in Parliament including the MP for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo refused to attend the Committee’s meeting to deliberate on the project which has far-reaching positive effects on the lives of our people. Isaac Adongo should have attended the meeting, giving the significance of the project to the beneficiary regions.”

“We call upon the electorates in the Bolga Central Constituency to vote against Isaac Adongo as his interest is antithetical to the wishes and aspirations of the constituents. He should be declared persona non grata in the constituency. The personality to advance the interest of the constituents is [NPP candidate] Rex Asanga and we urge the people of the constituency to vote massively for him come December 7, 2020,” he said.

Underscoring the enormous benefit of the Pwalugu multi-purpose dam, Mr. Namoo called on well-meaning Ghanaians, especially those from the North, to support government successfully execute the project on time.